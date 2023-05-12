Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,783. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

