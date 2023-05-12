Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

