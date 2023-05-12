Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $878,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 13,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in Stryker by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 31,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $285.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

