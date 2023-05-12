Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ESGD opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.