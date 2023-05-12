Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $183.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

