Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $474.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $475.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.60 and a 200 day moving average of $445.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

