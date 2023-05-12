Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $170.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.