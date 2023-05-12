Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 45,610 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after buying an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150,454 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,348,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EWJ stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

