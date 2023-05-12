DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

