DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,063,948 shares of company stock worth $41,394,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

