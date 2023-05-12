DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 109.7% in April

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the April 15th total of 179,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DSS Stock Down 2.7 %

DSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DSS has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSS

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

