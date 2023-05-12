Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.