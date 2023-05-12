Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.