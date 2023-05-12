Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.30.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.
