Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 164.9% in April

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 56,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,621. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.27.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
