Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

