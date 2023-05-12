Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $486.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.47 and a 200-day moving average of $453.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

