Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.