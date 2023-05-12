Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

