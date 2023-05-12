EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.43 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.