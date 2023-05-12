EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

