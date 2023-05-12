eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN remained flat at $7.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,013. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in eGain by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in eGain by 177.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in eGain by 1,354.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

