eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
eGain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN remained flat at $7.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,013. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.