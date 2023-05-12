eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Lowered to $8.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 0.62. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 388.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of eGain by 64.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 26.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

