eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Lowered to $8.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of EGAN opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 0.62. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
