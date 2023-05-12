eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.20 million-$99.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.65 million. eGain also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

eGain Price Performance

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,327. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 million, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.62. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eGain Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in eGain by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

