eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.20 million-$99.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.65 million. eGain also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.
NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,327. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 million, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.62. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
