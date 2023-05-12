Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.80. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.