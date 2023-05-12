Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.80. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.