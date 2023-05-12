Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.76-0.83 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $8.80 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

