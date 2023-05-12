Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.83 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

