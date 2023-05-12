Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 305.41% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Down 21.3 %
NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $1.48 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
