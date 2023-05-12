Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 305.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Down 21.3 %

NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $1.48 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

