Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.