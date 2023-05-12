Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 276.3% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,788. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

