Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.50. The company has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$12.22 and a 12 month high of C$20.55.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1584158 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

EFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. In other news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.