Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $572.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

ELV opened at $456.78 on Friday. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.03 and its 200-day moving average is $489.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

