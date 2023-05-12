Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $445.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock worth $402,759,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

