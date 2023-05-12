ELIS Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $160.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.29 or 0.99926638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11225375 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $131.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.