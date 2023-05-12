Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

ECF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,277. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

(Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

