Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $14.42. Embraer shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 794,127 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Embraer Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,705,000 after acquiring an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,348 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,238,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 860,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Embraer by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 888,976 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

