Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EDN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.12. 16,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.29 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

