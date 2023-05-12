EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 104,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
