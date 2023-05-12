EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 104,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

