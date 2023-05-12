Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $242,037.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,482,466 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

