Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Dan Groman Sells 15,048 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $37,451.82.

On Friday, March 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $42,414.38.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of Enfusion stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.07. 900,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,299. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a P/E ratio of 205.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

