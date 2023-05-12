Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Down 9.5%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 96,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 536,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHAB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 409.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 291,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 104.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enhabit by 118.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $193,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.