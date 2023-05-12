ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE E opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

