Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Gap Up to $55.79

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.79, but opened at $57.17. Enovis shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 41,722 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,881 shares of company stock worth $3,738,005. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.