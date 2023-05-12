Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.