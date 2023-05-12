Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $107.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 97.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Entegris by 504.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 75,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 16.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $93.43 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.