Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Entegris Stock Up 19.6 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

