Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.30.
Entegris Stock Performance
Entegris stock opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.
Entegris Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
