Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Entera Bio

In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,668. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

