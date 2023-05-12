Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Insider Activity at Entera Bio
In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,668. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio
Entera Bio Stock Performance
Entera Bio stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.57.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
