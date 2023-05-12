EOS (EOS) Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, EOS has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003270 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $928.62 million and $115.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003334 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003202 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,840,746 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

