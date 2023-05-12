Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.88. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $268,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609,847 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,460.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

