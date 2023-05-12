Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STOK opened at $11.50 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

